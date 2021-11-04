x
Genesee County man killed in ATV crash

The driver of the ATV, Thomas Butler, 43, of Oakfield, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — One person was killed and another was injured Saturday night following an ATV accident in Genesee County.

New York State Police were called to Lockport Road in the Town of Oakfield just after 10 p.m. Troopers say a 2014 Can Am Outlander was going northbound on Bliss Road, then crossed Lockport Road and hit a rock embankment. The ATV then overturned several times.

The driver of the ATV, Thomas Butler, 43, of Oakfield, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. A 55-year-old passenger was also ejected and was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight. Troopers say the 55-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to New York State Police, neither person was wearing a helmet.

The incident is still under investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled for Butler.

