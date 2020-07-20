Genesee County man arrested, charged with producing child pornography

If convicted, Christopher Brown, 40, faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man from Genesee County was arrested and charged by criminal complaint for allegedly producing child pornography, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan P. Cantil says back in April a law enforcement officer working undercover online discovered a sexually explicit video that included a prepubescent female. The female appeared to be between 9 years old and 11 years old.

The IP address was traced to the residence of Christopher Brown, 40, in Alexander.

A federal search warrant was executed on July 17, where investigators seized several items including three cell phones and a computer from the residence. Investigators recovered a DVD that contained explicit video of child pornography that was allegedly produced by Brown using a hidden camera in his bathroom.

Four firearms, including two rifles and two pistols and ammunition were also recovered by Investigators.