Genesee County firefighters battle large industrial fire in Town of Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Genesee County firefighters were busy battling a big industrial fire in the Town of Batavia on Friday night.

First responders were called shortly past 6 p.m. to Summit Lubricants at 4080 Pearl Street for a commercial building fire, according to Tim Yaeger, the fire coordinator for Genesee County.

Firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke out of a portion of the building where a large amount of grease is produced. There were no sprinklers in the building, Yaeger said.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation was called in for safety measures.

Yaeger said he believed the fire alarm was an automatic one, and that all the employees had left for the night. He said around 10 fire departments from across Genesee County responded to the scene.