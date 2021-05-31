Genesee County Fair returning in July

The Genesee County Fair will return this summer from July 24 to July 31.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — It's official, the Genesee County Fair is returning this summer.

Organizers for the event made the announcement over the weekend on the fair's official Facebook page.

According to the post, all of the fair's favorite attractions will be returning this year. This includes fair food, rides, games, animal exhibits, concerts, pig races and more.

The Genesee County Fair is scheduled to take place from July 24 to July 31.

Earlier this month New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that fairs will be allowed to open this summer with capacity restrictions. Fairs will still need to get approval from the state and local departments of health.

Here in Western New York, the Erie County Fair, Niagara County Fair and Cattaraugus County Fair have previously announced that they will return this summer.