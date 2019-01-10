GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A beverage distributor is planning an expansion that will more than double its Genesee County workforce.

Wright Associates is working with the Genesee County Economic Development Center on a plan to acquire a 139,000-square-foot building in the Village of LeRoy as the centerpiece of a proposed $8.9 million expansion plan, It could lead to the addition of 150 employees.

Wright Associates said the expansion was based on landing distribution contracts and increased business from existing clients. Read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

