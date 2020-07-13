Genesee Community College suspends fall athletic seasons

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Genesee Community College announced that it has decided to suspend fall athletic seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Soccer, basketball, women's volleyball and swimming & diving are all impacted by the decision. The school will continue to honor all scholarships for incoming and returning student-athletes who play on the impacted teams.
"This decision, although not without its disappointments, is the best path for us to ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and training staff," said Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement & Inclusion, Kristen Schuth. "While we are eager to move forward with such an important part of the student and campus experience, the landscape of this semester just does not allow us to do so in a method that would have been convincingly without associated risks. I look forward to the day when it is safe for the fields and floors of GCC to hold competitions again."
While games won't be allowed in the fall, conditioning activities for these teams will be allowed when they can be done safely. The school said that the length of the fall sports suspension is unknown and decisions regarding winter and spring sports haven't been decided yet. Sport-specific updates will be shared as they become available.