GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office had a somber announcement for residents Saturday morning.

One of the office's K-9s, Destro, passed away at eight years old, following a "very short" battle with cancer.

The Sheriff's Office says Destro's health concerns developed this past week. He passed on October 5, with his handler, Deputy Christopher Erion, at his side.

“[Destro] has been instrumental in tracking suspects, missing persons, and locating narcotics, just to name a few skills he brought to the job,” says Sheriff Sheron. “He will be truly missed, and our sympathies are with his handler, Deputy Christopher Erion and family."

Destro's body will be studied by veterinary students at Cornell, the Sheriff's Office says, before his body is returned to his family and laid to final rest alongside two family dogs.

Destro served with the Sheriff's Office for just over five years.

