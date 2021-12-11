Genesee Keg Tree returns to Rochester for the holidays

The Genesee Keg Tree is made up of 532 Genesee beer kegs and is strung with thousands of lights. After holding a virtual event last year, the keg tree is back along with several unique events.

Those who take the trip to the Genesee Brew House will not only be able to see the keg tree in person but can also take part in the "12 Days of Keg Tree." The 12-day event officially kicked off on Dec. 6, but there are still plenty of fun attractions scheduled to take place over the next few days. You can view the remaining schedule below: