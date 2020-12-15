Genesee Brewery holding "Keg Tree at Home" contest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Every year, Genesee Brewery has the tradition of lighting a Keg Tree, but, like pretty much everything else this year, plans have changed.
Instead, the brewery is holding a contest to encourage you to build your own keg tree at home.
Genesee Brewery posted about the contest on its Twitter Monday. It says to enter, build your own Genesee tree from Genny cans, bottles, kegs or packaging for a chance to win some prizes.
You must tag them on social media and use #KegTreeAtHome. You can enter the contest now through December 26. The official rules to the contest are posted here.