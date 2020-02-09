Gene McCarthy's temporarily closes kitchen after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gene McCarthy's, a popular restaurant in Buffalo, is temporarily closing its kitchen after one of its kitchen staff has tested positive for COVID-19.
A statement released by the owners said the employee tested positive after visiting a relative outside of work. The restaurant is having all of its kitchen staff tested before they reopen.
The statement continued by saying the kitchen will reopen as soon as it's safe for customers. The bar section will still continue to operate, providing substantial enough snack food for customers.
"You are still welcome to come and enjoy a beet and a substantial bag of chips, with the masked smiles of our healthy bartenders and serving staff," the statement read.