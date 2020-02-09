Gene McCarthy's temporarily closes kitchen after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A member of the kitchen staff tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post. The bar area is still open, providing snacks to customers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gene McCarthy's, a popular restaurant in Buffalo, is temporarily closing its kitchen after one of its kitchen staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement released by the owners said the employee tested positive after visiting a relative outside of work. The restaurant is having all of its kitchen staff tested before they reopen.

The statement continued by saying the kitchen will reopen as soon as it's safe for customers. The bar section will still continue to operate, providing substantial enough snack food for customers.