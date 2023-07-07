x
Watch: Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper helps geese safely cross I-77 in Stark County

The footage, which was shared Monday morning, shows traffic briefly stopped along I-77 as the patrol officer rushes across the highway while shouting at the geese.

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — We can now add “geese crossing duty” to the list of responsibilities handled by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It comes after the Canton Post of the Highway Patrol shared video of a moment from last week as a trooper helped escort a gaggle of geese across I-77 in Stark County.

The footage, which was shared Monday morning, shows traffic briefly stopped along I-77 as the patrol officer rushes across the highway while shouting at the geese.

“Go! Go! That way!” the trooper told the geese as they waddled across the road.

You can watch video of the moment in the player below:

