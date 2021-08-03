Gather & Game Buffalo expands inventory and services

Forget pivoting. Adjusting to the pandemic felt more like leaping for some businesses.

That’s the case for Joe Petri, whose number of family businesses went from two to one during the pandemic, and the remaining business moved locations. He and his wife Jeanenne owned bookshop Westside Stories, which they sold early in the pandemic to Kevin and Kyle Christner. Kevin Christner is principal of Richmond Capital Partners, a Buffalo startup investment firm.

The Petris continue to focus on their remaining business, Gather & Game Buffalo, which moved across the street to the former bookstore space at 205 Grant St. in Buffalo and reopened around August 2020.