Gateway Longview seeking help with 'Adopt-an-Angel' program

The organization said it needs extra community engagement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A local organization that helps at-risk children and families is seeking help from individuals, businesses and other groups as they gear up for the holiday season.

Gateway Longview is searching for partners for the annual "Adopt-An-Angel" program, which provides Christmas gifts for children and families within the organization's care. Last year the group was able to give away nearly1,000 presents throughout the region, thanks to the help of 40 partner organizations.

“We’re always amazed at the enthusiasm that our individual and organizational partners have for this event every year,” said Carolyne DeFranco, President and CEO of Gateway Longview. “The impact these gifts make on our youth cannot be overstated. This year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for these gifts is even greater.”

The group is asking for donations of gift cards, which will be used to purchase the various items. The group is asking for gift cards from Walmart, Target, or a local grocery store. The suggested amount for each card is $30-70, but all donations will be accepted.