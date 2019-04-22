BUFFALO, N.Y. — Having secured the rarely-backed Urban Development Action Area designation, TM Montante is poised to move to the construction phase for a pair of properties within the former Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital campus.

The Buffalo Common Council, on April 16, unanimously approved the designation for TM Montante's $150 million redevelopment of the former hospital property to advance.

“It gives us the ability to move this forward,” said Christian Campos, TM Montante Development Group president.

You can read the full article on Buffalo Business First's website.