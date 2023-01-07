Church holds gas and produce giveaway on Saturday

Each car got $25 worth of gas, and some people waited in line almost two hours.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you were on Bailey Avenue on Saturday, near the Buffalo Police E District house, you probably saw a long line of cars.

That's because across the street was a free gas giveaway sponsored by free Spirit Missionary Baptist Church. The event was called "Free Gas on God."

Each car got $25 worth of gas, and some people waited in line almost two hours.

"It's just wonderful," Buffalo resident Catherine Sharpe said. "It's helping the community in so many ways because a lot of people need help right now."

Added Pastor Dajuan Brown of Spirit Missionary Baptist Church: "It's $25 for each car, and we have enough to give about 250 cars gas."

Before pulling off, each driver received a free bag of fresh produce.