Church holds gas and produce giveaway on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you were on Bailey Avenue on Saturday, near the Buffalo Police E District house, you probably saw a long line of cars.
That's because across the street was a free gas giveaway sponsored by free Spirit Missionary Baptist Church. The event was called "Free Gas on God."
Each car got $25 worth of gas, and some people waited in line almost two hours.
"It's just wonderful," Buffalo resident Catherine Sharpe said. "It's helping the community in so many ways because a lot of people need help right now."
Added Pastor Dajuan Brown of Spirit Missionary Baptist Church: "It's $25 for each car, and we have enough to give about 250 cars gas."
Before pulling off, each driver received a free bag of fresh produce.
Molina Health provided a grant for the food.