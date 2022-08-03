Gas prices surge to record high across the US

Here in Buffalo the average price for gas is $4.30, which is up 9 cents from Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As of Tuesday morning, there is a new record high price for a gallon of gas in Western New York and across the nation.

AAA reports that the national average price for a gallon of gas is $4.17, which is up 10 cents from Monday. This is the highest recorded national average price on record, according to AAA.

This time last year, the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.77.

The average price for a gallon of gas in New York State increased 11 cents from Monday, jumping to $4.37. This time last year, the average price in New York State was $2.83.

Here in Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas has also reached the highest average price on record. Here in Buffalo the average price for gas is $4.30, which is up 9 cents from Monday. In Batavia the average price of a gallon of gas increased by 6 cents ($4.29), while the average price in Rochester increased 9 cents ($4.33).

According to AAA, oil prices have reached the highest level in over a decade. As of Tuesday morning, oil prices were listed at over $120 per barrel.

While gas prices remain high, AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.

It's also recommended that drivers make sure their tire pressure is at the recommended level for the best gas mileage. Drivers should also remove any bulky and unnecessary items from their vehicle, since it requires more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.