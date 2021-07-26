Gas prices starting to stabilize; Prices expected to remain above $3 per gallon throughout summer

According to AAA experts, the national average price of gas is expected to remain over $3 per gallon throughout the summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The average price for a gallon of gas is beginning to stabilize in Western New York and across the country, according to AAA.

As of Monday, AAA reports that the average price for a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.13, which is up one cent since last week. Meanwhile, in Batavia, the price stayed the same at $3.17.

At this time, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.16, which is down one cent from the week prior. In New York State, the average price is a little higher at $3.19 per gallon. Most other locations across the state saw either no change or a decrease in the average gas price since last week.