Gas prices rise across the region

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A gallon of gas will cost you a little bit more this week, but filling up your tank is still cheaper right now than at the same time last year.

According to AAA, as of Monday, December 7, the national average for a gallon of gasoline is $2.16, up three cents from a week ago, Last year, the price for that same gallon was $2.58. The New York State average is currently $2.25 a gallon, up two cents from last week. A year ago, the average in the state was $2.68.

Here are the latest averages according to AAA of Central and WNY:

Batavia - $2.22 (up three cents since last week)

Buffalo - $2.19 (up two cents since last week)

Ithaca - $2.24 (up six cents since last week)

Rochester - $2.24 (up three cents since last week)

Rome - $2.33 (up three cents since last week)

Syracuse - $2.19 (up five cents since last week)

Watertown - $2.30 (up two cents since last week)

AAA says demand for gas typically drops in the winter, so drivers should expect gas prices to remain low as we head into 2021.