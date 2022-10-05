Gas prices surge overnight in New York

At this time, the prices here in Western New York are the lowest of any region in the state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the second straight day, record high gas prices are being rewritten. New York State has once again broken the record and now Western New York is also seeing its highest prices ever.

Right now, the average price for a gallon of gas in Western New York is $4.42, according to AAA. That's a 7 cent jump overnight and breaks the record high, which was previously set in March.

As for New York State as a whole, prices went up 5 cents overnight, up to $4.57 per gallon on average. At this time, the prices here in Western New York are the lowest of any region in the state.

Currently the national average price of gas is $4.36, according to GasBuddy. In addition, diesel prices are soaring as well with a new all-time record of $5.53 per gallon.

"Liquid fuels have turned into liquid gold, with prices for gasoline and diesel spiraling out of control with little power to harness them as the imbalance between supply and demand globally continues to widen with each passing day. Russia’s oil increasingly remains out of the market, crimping supply while demand rebounds ahead of the summer driving season," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"There’s little, if any, good news about fuel prices heading into summer, and the problem could become worse should we see an above average hurricane season, which could knock out refinery capacity at a time we badly need it as refined product inventories continue to plummet."

AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.

AAA also notes that drivers should make sure their vehicle's tire pressure is at the recommended level to achieve the best gas mileage. Drivers should also remove any unnecessary and bulky items from their vehicle because it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

For more information about how to look up gas prices across the country, or to get more fuel-saving tips from AAA, head to the AAA website.