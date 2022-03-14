Average gas prices in Buffalo reach $4.40

Here in Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $4.40, which is up 19 cents from last week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Across the U.S. drivers are not seeing any relief at the pump as gas prices continue to increase.

As of Monday, the national average price for a gallon of gas went up 26 cents since last week, increasing to $4.33, according to the latest report from AAA. This time last year the average price for gas was $2.86.

The average in New York State also increased this week. Currently the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York is $4.45, which is up 19 cents from last week. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.90.

Here in Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $4.40, which is up 19 cents from last week. In Batavia the average price of a gallon of gas increased by 15 cents ($4.38), while the average price in Rochester increased 18 cents ($4.42).

According to AAA, oil prices have tapered off. As of Monday morning, oil prices were listed at $110 per barrel.

While gas prices remain high, AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.

It's also recommended that drivers make sure their tire pressure is at the recommended level for the best gas mileage. Drivers should also remove any bulky and unnecessary items from their vehicle, since it requires more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

For more information about how to look up gas prices across the country, or to get more fuel-saving tips from AAA, click here.