Some nearby residents were also evacuated, but have since been allowed to return.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — National Fuel crews are working to repair a broken gas main in Dunkirk.

The gas main break happened at Brigham Road and Veterans Drive.

Brigham Road between Lucas Avenue and W. 6th Street will be closed until the repair is completed.

Dunkirk High School was evacuated and students were sent home for the day.