BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at a downtown office building were evacuated Friday morning after a report of a possible gas leak.

The Buffalo Fire Department was called to Cathedral Place on Main St. near Swan St. shortly before 11 a.m.

A spokesperson for National Fuel says a private contractor was doing work in the building when a natural gas service line was hit around 10:30.

A crew from the utility responded immediately and secured the situation within 40 minutes of being notified.

No word yet on when or if workers will be allowed back in the building.