x
Garth Brooks coming to Highmark Stadium this summer

This is the country superstar's first time in Buffalo in over seven years. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20.
Credit: Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Brooks said he is still scheduled to play the next two shows scheduled in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, but will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop, Seattle in September. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the biggest names in country music is coming to WNY this summer.

Garth Brooks will play Highmark Stadium rain or shine on July 23. The superstar known for such hits as 'Friends in Low Places' and 'The Dance' is the number one selling solo artist in US history with 157 million records sold.

This is Brooks' first time in Buffalo in over seven years and his last major stadium concert appearance in the New York state/Ontario/Pennsylvania region. 

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, May 20. There is an eight ticket limit. 

There are three ways to buy tickets:

All seats are reserved for $98.95 all inclusive. All COVID rules will apply.

Fans can go to Ticketmaster.com/Garth Brooks and click on 'On Sale Tips & HInts' to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for quicker purchasing.

