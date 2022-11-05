Garth Brooks coming to Highmark Stadium this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the biggest names in country music is coming to WNY this summer.
Garth Brooks will play Highmark Stadium rain or shine on July 23. The superstar known for such hits as 'Friends in Low Places' and 'The Dance' is the number one selling solo artist in US history with 157 million records sold.
This is Brooks' first time in Buffalo in over seven years and his last major stadium concert appearance in the New York state/Ontario/Pennsylvania region.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, May 20. There is an eight ticket limit.
There are three ways to buy tickets:
- www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
- The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784
- The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device
All seats are reserved for $98.95 all inclusive. All COVID rules will apply.
Fans can go to Ticketmaster.com/Garth Brooks and click on 'On Sale Tips & HInts' to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for quicker purchasing.