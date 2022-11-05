Garth Brooks coming to Highmark Stadium this summer

This is the country superstar's first time in Buffalo in over seven years. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the biggest names in country music is coming to WNY this summer.

Garth Brooks will play Highmark Stadium rain or shine on July 23. The superstar known for such hits as 'Friends in Low Places' and 'The Dance' is the number one selling solo artist in US history with 157 million records sold.

This is Brooks' first time in Buffalo in over seven years and his last major stadium concert appearance in the New York state/Ontario/Pennsylvania region.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, May 20. There is an eight ticket limit.

There are three ways to buy tickets:

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

All seats are reserved for $98.95 all inclusive. All COVID rules will apply.

ANNOUNCING: Garth Brooks Is Set For Buffalo @highmarkstadm Saturday, July 23rd, 7:00 PM



On Sale Friday, May 20th, 10:00 AM ET. This Is The 2nd To Last Stadium Tour On Sale -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/PcODq6Ivkz — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 11, 2022