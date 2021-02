The organizers of the walk say this year it will take place on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Garden Walk Buffalo will return for 2021 after taking a pandemic hiatus in 2020.

The organizers of the walk say this year it will take place on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be free for garden hosts to register and organizers just say hosts just need to be proud of their garden; it doesn't have to be perfect.