Garden Bros Nuclear Circus coming to WNY in August

The shows start Thursday, Aug. 4 and run through Sunday, Aug. 7.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Get ready, the circus is coming to town!

The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus announced earlier this month that it's making a stop at the Eastern Hills Mall in August. The shows start Thursday, Aug. 4, and run through Sunday, Aug. 7.

According to the Garden Bros Circus, the first 100 general admission tickets will be sold online at just $14.50. Ticket prices are subject to change on show day.

The circus also notes that one free kid's ticket will be valid per adult ticket. The free kid tickets will be valid for kids between 3 years old and 13 years old. Children under 2 years old get in for free unless they require a seat.

Seating is first-come first-serve and is not guaranteed 10 minutes prior to the show.

"The World’s Largest Circus Under The Biggest Big Top On Earth! This year’s show has blasted into the next generation of showbiz with breathtaking special effects, concert-style sound and lighting, and three RINGS bursting with excitement, laughter and memories that families will always cherish. The very best performers from over 22 countries make up this action jammed, fast-paced 100-minute performance: featuring the Crazy Cossacks Riderz, Human Slingshot, Wheel of Death, Human Cannonball, Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, Showgirls Hanging from their Hair, Olympic Gymnasts, the Funniest Clowns, Back Flipping Dogs as seen on America’s Got Talent," the Garden Bros Nuclear Circus said on its official website.

The circus will also feature a "kids fun zone" where children will have the chance to ride a camel, a circus pony, a giant slide, or a bouncy house. There will also be face painting, food and more.