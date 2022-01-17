Waste Management cancels collection services for Monday due to weather

Waste Management and several other communities say pickups will not take place Monday due to the heavy snowfall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Waste Management has cancelled all collection services for Monday due to the weather.

The company says all trash and recycling pickups will resume tomorrow and all customers should expect a one day delay.

Monday's trash pick up in the town of Cheektowaga is being delayed until Tuesday. The schedule is expected to stay normal for the rest of the week. Recycling pickup only is delayed all week by one day. Friday recycling pickup will take place on Saturday this week for recycling only. Anyone with questions is asked to call 686-3426.

Regular scheduled garbage/recycling pickup for the Town of Amherst is postponed until Tuesday, January 18. Collection will be delayed one day for the week.

In the City of Buffalo, DPW Commissioner Michael Finn says the city is collecting garbage on Monday; however, notes that it may take until Tuesday for everything to be picked up.