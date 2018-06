YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — A grill might be the reason a garage burst into flames that spread to the attached home early Monday morning on Elm Street.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated but it is possible that a grill used earlier and stored near the garage caused the fire, according to the Niagara County Sherriff's Office.

Four residents escaped the home with no injuries.

Damages are estimated to cost $200,000. The residence next door suffered minor damage.

