Lockport garage fire causes $70K in damage

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A house fire in Lockport caused about $70,000 worth of damage on Sunday.

The fire began after 5 a.m. Sunday on Roosevelt Drive in an attached garage, according to the City of Lockport Fire Department.

First responders arrived on the scene to find that the family and their pets had all evacuated the home. No one was injured, and crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the house.

The Lockport Fire Department, which was at the scene for two and a half hours, is still working to determine what caused the blaze.

The people who lived in the home relocated to a relative's home nearby as crews worked to extinguish the fire.