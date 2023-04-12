GAO helicopter safety report following 2021 crash near Rochester revealed

The report provided specific safety changes the Army National Guard could make to prevent more accidents.

NEW YORK — Senator Chuck Schumer revealed a helicopter safety report he requested in the wake of a crash outside of Rochester that killed three guardsmen in 2021.

On Wednesday, Schumer revealed that the report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) was completed and he was pushing for the report to be incorporated the safety reformers recommended.

“The Rochester Community suffered a terrible loss two years ago when three brave National Guard servicemembers were lost in a helicopter crash. Now another community is reeling following the death of nine soldiers,” Schumer said.

“The Army and Air Force must act swiftly to implement the straight-forward and achievable safety practices outlined in the GAO report. These recommendations will save lives. And we must all work together to protect the brave service members safeguarding our country each and every day. I will keep fighting to make sure that no community has to suffer through the same preventable tragedy. I will support Army and Air Force in accessing the resources they need to implement these recommendations issues and improve helicopter safety.”

The UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter crashed in a farmer’s field near Mendon, south of Rochester. The National Guard reported in the months following the accident that crew error led to the crash.

Investigators said they didn't find any mechanical issues with the helicopter and added that the guardsmen were practicing an emergency maneuver when they crashed.

They said because of the crash, that maneuver will only be practiced on flight simulators from now on.

The report found that over 90% of Army National Guard accidents were caused by human error. There isn't a system in the Army National Guard to evaluate pilot performance, which likely leads to an increase in human error accidents. Additionally, there isn't a centralized database to help track causes of accidents or implementation of recommendations.

The report specifically recommended:

Improving efforts to ensure pilots receive the training hours called for in the Army and Air National Guard established flying hour goals to reduce human error accidents Created a database to track incidents and implementation of post-crash recommendations More maintenance crew so that helicopters can be repaired faster and pilots meet their required flight hours