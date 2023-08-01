Walden Galleria hosting a 'Get Hired' job fair

WNY 'Get Hired' job fair being held at the mall this month.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Walden Galleria is hosting a job fair this month that will feature local employers that are looking to hire workers and connect with job seekers. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance and looking for candidates at all skill levels.

The job fair will be on August 23 from 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at the malls lower level common area near the Apple Store.

Businesses at the fair include the Air National Guard, Army National Guard, Beyond Support Network, Buffalo Milk-Bone, City Year Buffalo, DiVal Safety, Elite Home Health Care, First Student, Intandem, Manpower, Pandora, Spectrum, Super Lubricants, UB Campus Dining & Shops and more.