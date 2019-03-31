BUFFALO, N.Y. — Galas honored people with badges and women of service Saturday night in Buffalo.

Dozens of people were honored at the Erie County Deputy Sheriff's Badge and Shield Club at their annual gala.

Each year members of the Erie County Deputy Sheriff's Office are nominated for their dedication to serving the community, and it also takes time to recognize those retiring from the field.

One of the special award recipients was 12-year-old Deputy Andrew Masse, who died after a years-long battle with brain cancer.

And The Junior League of Buffalo celebrated its Centennial Gilded Gala, and 100 years of service, at Salvatore's.

The Junior League is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing women's potential, and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

2 On Your Side's Scott Levin and Maryalice Demler hosted that event.

