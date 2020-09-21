Gala at the Gardens virtual auction happening this week

The online auction starts tomorrow and runs through Thursday. All the money raised will go to benefit the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens annual "Gala at the Gardens" fundraiser will look a little different this year, but it will have the same end goal.

The gala, which kicks off Tuesday and wraps up Thursday, is happening as a virtual auction instead of a black-tie affair. In addition to raising money for the Botanical Gardens, it's also a chance to celebrate their 120th anniversary.

The virtual auction gives anybody the opportunity to bid on everything from vacation experiences to Josh Allen autographed cleats. There's no fee to participate, all people have to do is sign up online and start bidding on items they want. Bidders will receive bid updates via text message.

"As our biggest fundraiser of the year, we are very excited to offer the experience of the Gala at the Gardens, online," said President and CEO of the Botanical Gardens, David Swarts. "This year, for the first time, the amazing auctions and basket raffle will be open to a broader audience and anyone that would like to support the Botanical Gardens can participate. Please help us recover lost revenue, due to the pandemic, so we can continue to provide meaningful programming to our community."