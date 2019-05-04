When did you first learn how to iron your clothes or do your own laundry? Who taught you to wrap a beautiful gift? (And we’re not talking about a gift bag…) Do you remember when you learned to cook a simple meal or the art of buying a car or how taxes work?

Well one thing’s for sure: you probably didn’t learn it in the school classroom.

And the high school seniors across Western New York can probably say the same.

That’s what Megan Menges wanted to change when she came up with her idea for “Future Forward,” an event held on Saturday, April 6th, for students to learn “adulting" skills.

Legal issues? Let’s talk about it.

How to dine in an upscale restaurant? I’ve got my forks ready.

How do you find an affordable apartment after college? There are tips to help.

And it all started when Menges had a conversation with her own senior son Ethan, who asked for her help in organizing a community event.

“He's a driven, ambitious, intelligent young man, but he had no idea how to make that phone call and how to send that email,” Menges smiled, a 25-year public speaking teacher at Lockport High School. “So I was teaching him, and then I was realizing 'Okay, if Ethan doesn't know it-- why would he, he's never been taught it-- there are lots of other kids too.'"

Originally, the event started as an educational event for girls, but quickly branched into nearly 30 skills for male and female students alike.

"There are kids who crave this life skill information, and try as we might to fit it into our daily lives here teaching in school, it just isn't possible all the time,” Menges admitted. “By creating this one, inclusive event, it would be great to hopefully give kids what they've often said they want."

So what exactly do Menges’ students want to learn on Saturday?



"I'm actually really excited for Financial 101,” said senior Morgan Rippe. “I think those are very important things that we as young adults should learn, especially getting into buying apartments next year if you're not dorming, and financial aid for colleges and scholarships, and just things like that that we don't really have a lot of background in because our parents take care of it."



"It’s hard to try and fit into your community and it’s hard to get involved and it’s hard to find a good job you're willing to love and put all of your passion into, so an event like this teaches you how to do that, how to nail that interview for your dream job,” said senior Jackson Lasher. “How to dine with confidence. How to use social media to your benefit."

Here is the full list of Saturday’s itinerary:

○ Breakout Sessions (Students can register for up to 4)

■ Don’t live in your parents’ basement: Practical Financial Tools to Help You Thrive and Become Independent

■ How to communicate successfully in the business world (meetings; email; phone)

■ How to use social media for personal benefit (branding; networking; job hunting)

■ What I wish I knew when I was 18 (tales and advice from one who’s been there)

■ How to buy your first car (everything you need to know from start to finish)

■ How to dine with confidence in an upscale establishment (what silverware to use, etc.)

○ Tables

■ What you need to know if you’re headed into the workforce

■ How to create a show-stopping resume (and resume review)

■ What you need to know if you’re headed to college

■ What to do when you’re sick and mom isn’t there to help

■ How to create an organizing system for your important records

■ How to find your first affordable apartment

■ Time to fly solo! How to book a flight, navigate an airport, and make sure you catch that flight

■ The great importance of being culturally aware

■ How to start your own business

■ How to cook a simple meal and shop cheaply for healthy groceries

■ The law affects you too! Important things you need to know

■ How insurance works (health, auto and home)

■ How interest and loans work

■ Tackling your taxes

■ How to live a life of gratitude

■ Simple tricks for reducing stress

■ How to excel as a young adult

■ How to wrap a beautiful gift

■ How to iron your clothes (and do your laundry too!)

■ How to live with social grace (guest behavior; wake/funeral protocol; tipping. etc.)

Originally, Menges said this event was exclusive to Lockport High School students, but she’s got a few last minute openings for any seniors in Western New York that would like to attend.

The event will be held at the Kenan House and Taylor Theater, from 12:00pm - 5:00pm.

The cost is only $5, and if you or a senior you know are interested in joining, you can email her at meganmenges515@gmail.com before the end of Friday for more information.