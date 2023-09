A Buffalo company that makes titanium furnaces has announced a $10 million expansion in Tonawanda.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Buffalo company that makes titanium furnaces has announced a $10 million expansion in Tonawanda.

Retch Systems LLC, which is headquartered on Northland Avenue, will expand its manufacturing capabilities and warehouse space by leasing from Uniland Development a facility at 175 Milens Road in the Town of Tonawanda.

According to a news release from Empire State Development, the company outgrew its Northland facility.