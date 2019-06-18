NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario — Visitors to Niagara Falls, Ontario, are once again able to travel into the Niagara Falls gorge for the first time in almost 30 years.

Hornblower Niagara Cruises opened its Funicular rail cars for the season to carry guests 185 feet down to the boats.

The rail car is temperature-controlled so you don't have to worry about it getting too hot while you're riding down here.

Each car carries about 70 passengers and the folks at Niagara Falls Park tell 2 On Your Side they hope the Funicular will become an essential part of every visitor's Niagara Falls experience.

"They come here to see the falls, we're just fortunate enough to deliver that boat ride. But now, as part of the experience, it starts with the Funicular ride. It gives them their first breathtaking experience, amazing experience, of coming down into the gorge and that unto itself is an attraction, of course, the boat is the final hoorah," Mory DiMaurizio told 2 On Your Side.

The Funicular rail cars will be running all-season long, which means visitors can enjoy them as long as the boats are in the water.

We hear plans are in the works to make it so visitors can enjoy them all year-round.