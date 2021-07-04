Funeral today for Trooper Joseph Gallagher

Trooper Gallagher was hit by a vehicle in December 2017 when he stopped to help another driver who had broken down. He died on March 26, 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Family, friends, and fellow members of the New York State Police will gather today to pay tribute to Trooper Joseph Gallagher.

He died March 26, 2021 — three years after he was hit by a distracted driver while helping a stranded motorist on Long Island. He is survived by his wife, two children, parents, sister and brothers.

The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica in Lackawanna.

Visitations were held last week on Long Island and yesterday in Orchard Park.

Trooper Gallagher, 38, was hit on an overpass leading to the Long Island Expressway near Brentwood on December 18, 2017.

State Police say Trooper Gallagher had stopped to help a motorist who had broken down. He was setting up emergency flares in the road when he was hit.

Trooper Gallagher is originally from South Buffalo and later lived in West Seneca. He joined the State Police in 2014.

Thank you to everyone, first responders and New Yorkers, who helped us escort Trooper Joseph Gallagher from Long Island and home to Buffalo where he will be laid to rest on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/6vm5mhLEDR — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) April 5, 2021

He was most recently assigned to Troop L (SP Brentwood), which covers Nassau and Suffolk counties. He also worked in Troop T (Thruway) and Troop F.