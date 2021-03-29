Funeral Services held for Bellevue firefighter

Commissioner and former Chief Michael Rusiniak died on March 23. He was 56 years old.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Funeral services were held Monday for a member of the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Company in Cheektowaga.

Commissioner and former Chief Michael Rusiniak died on March 23. He was 56 years old.

Rusiniak was a third-generation fire chief and joined the fire department when he was 18 years old.

He served as Chief from 1992 to 1998 and was elected as Fire District Commissioner in 1999. He held that position until his passing.

Several fire vehicles took part in Monday's procession that passed by the Bellevue Fire hall one last time on its way to Resurrection Church. The procession also passed by the Cheektowaga Highway Garage, where Rusiniak worked as a mechanic.