Funeral services for Buffalo doctor, 2 daughters killed in fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Funeral services are now planned for a Buffalo doctor and two daughters who were killed in a North Buffalo fire.

Dr. Jonathan Daniels, 53, and two of his daughters Jensen Daniels, 23, and Jordan Daniels, 27, were killed when fire destroyed their family home on July 4.

Funeral services for Dr. Daniels, Jordan and Jensen will take place on July 13 at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton Street in Buffalo.

The family will be present for visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., to immediately be followed by the funeral service. Interment will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to scholarships established in memory of Jonathan and his daughters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.