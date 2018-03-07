Funeral arrangements have been made for New York State Trooper Nicholas Clark, who was killed while responding to a domestic call on Monday.
The services will be held Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8.
- Calling Hours:
- Saturday, July 7
- 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Alfred University, James A. McLane Physical Education Center
- 99 North Main Street Alfred, N.Y. 14802
- Funeral Service:
- Sunday, July 8
- 11:00 a.m.
- Alfred University, James A. McLane Physical Education Center
- 99 North Main Street Alfred, N.Y. 14802
Those who wish to attend the calling hours and/or funeral service are asked to park at Alfred State College located at 10 Upper College Drive, Alfred, N.Y. 14802. Attendees will be bused from Alfred State College to Alfred University.
