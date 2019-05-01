A wake and funeral service for three Shirley Avenue house fire victims were held Saturday morning at True Bethel Baptist Church in Buffalo.

Three adults and two children were inside the home when the fire started on December 21. It was the smoke alarm that alerted Shawniqua Johnson and her boyfriend, Robert Jones.

Johnson's son, G'Shawn, 8, daughter Cianna, 4, and her boyfriend's sister, Briana Ross, 26, died as a result of the fire.

Johnson's 3-month-old son was not at home. He was staying at his grandparents' home the night of the fire.

Johnson, a severe asthmatic, suffered smoke inhalation and was hospitalized for more than a week at Erie County Medical Center.

