He may be best known as the kid who loved legos, but to Western New York, Sebastian Bradley was so much more.

His funeral was Saturday, May 26th. We're told it was a celebration of his life and legacy. His mom, Elizabeth Bradley, said we could share pictures from the service.

As many know, Sebastian's favorite color was orange, and they had his name in huge shiny orange letter balloons as big as his personality.

It was an emotional service with plenty of stories shared about all that Sebastian accomplished in his 10 years.

And, of course, there were lots of Legos. Even the guest book was made of Legos.

His legacy "Sebastian's Lego Club" continues on. Sebastian started this program as a way to give back to the community for their support and generosity, while he was fighting a brain tumor.

The lego sets are collected and later distributed to kids at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

