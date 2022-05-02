Friends and family gather for funeral service of Mercy Flight pilot James Sauer

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. — Funeral services are being held Monday for Mercy Flight pilot James Sauer, 60, of Churchville.
Sauer, a retired New York State Police officer, and former National Guard-turned-Mercy Flight pilot, was killed in a training exercise last week, along with 60-year-old Bell Helicopter instructor Stewart Dietrick of Prosper, Texas.
Friends and family will gather at the Open Door Baptist Church in Churchville, where Sauer was a parishioner. You can watch the funeral service in the video player below.