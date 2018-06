BUFFALO, N.Y. — Family, friends, and members of the law enforcement community gathered Saturday to pay their respects to former Erie County Sheriff Tom Higgins.

Higgins, a Korean War veteran and lifelong resident of Erie County, died Tuesday. He was 88 years old.

Local leaders offer condolences following Higgins' death

He served as sheriff from 1986 to 1997.

