Funeral information announced for Clara 'Claire' Gomez

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The funeral arrangements for Clara "Claire" Gomez have been announced.

She was killed Tuesday night after a vehicle involved in a car chase hit her near Main and West Utica Streets.

Claire's wake will be held at the Lombardo Funeral Home at 102 Linwood Avenue on June 2 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Her funeral will be immediately after the internment at Saint Matthew Cemetery.

"We are still trying to to determine what caused the initial car chase," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

Marlon Severance Jr., 22, has been arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree.

Flynn says that Gomez was well known his office and Buffalo Police.