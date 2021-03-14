Funeral held for Tonawanda Police officer who died of cancer

Saturday's funeral for Christine Milosich was followed by a procession of police vehicles down Delaware Avenue to her final resting place at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A final goodbye happened Saturday for members of the Town of Tonawanda Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies.

Tonawanda Police officer Christine Milosich died March 1 after a battle with cancer. She was 39.

She was the first woman elevated to lieutenant in the department and was posthumously promoted to Captain.

Saturday's funeral at Saint Andrew's was followed by a procession of police vehicles down Delaware Avenue to her final resting place at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Milosich championed the department's Community Services Program and residents often saw her on the Town of Tonawanda Facebook page doing Facebook live videos.

NYS Assemblyman Bill Conrad wrote earlier this week about Milosich on social media.

"This is just a devastating loss, for the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, for law enforcement in general, and for our community as a whole," he said. "Lt. Milosich was a remarkable human being and police officer, and the first woman in TTPD to be promoted to lieutenant.

"I had the honor of working with her over the course of my time on the Town Board, as she was a community liaison for the department. She did us proud."