Funeral arrangements set for Bergum family; gift card drive happening for children

A gift card drive is happening until next Tuesday, Oct. 18. It's being hosted by the Clarence school PTO groups and the Clarence Family Support Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Funeral arrangements have been set for the Bergum family, who were killed in what police are calling a triple-murder suicide.

Investigators say Erik Bergum last Thursday shot and killed his wife, Mary Beth, at their home in Clarence.

They say he then shot his mother, Nancy, at her home before going to a shooting range in Newstead, where he killed his father, Mark, before killing himself.

Visiting hours will be held Oct. 17 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home on Transit Road. A service will be held the following day at 10 a.m. at Eastern Hills Church in Williamsville.

The Western New York community has continued to show support for the four Bergum children, who are now left without parents.

Gift cards to local restaurants, grocery stores, along with Via cards are being accepted. There are seven locations where cards can be dropped off.

You can find all the details about the gift card drive at this link.