Funeral arrangements planned for former Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office captain

Visitation for Capt. David Bentley will be held on Thursday at Lind Funeral Home in Jamestown.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Funeral arrangements are set for a captain with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office who died after falling into Chautauqua Lake over the weekend.

Visitation for Capt. David Bentley will be held on Thursday, July 14 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lind Funeral Home located at 805 W 3rd St. in Jamestown.

The funeral service and burial will be held on Friday, July 15 at 11 a.m. at 1st Lutheran Church located at 120 Chandler St. in Jamestown. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff' Office, a graveside ceremony will take place immediately after at Fluvanna Cemetery in Jamestown.

Bentley was off-duty Saturday when the Sheriff's Office says he fell into the water while trying to get on a boat.

Captain Bentley started working for the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office in 1985 and was an officer who oversaw their patrol and special teams divisions. He had previously worked with police departments in the Town of Ellicott and in Fredonia.

Captain Bentley served as a patrol deputy, worked in DWI enforcement detail, and was an investigator with the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force. He was eventually promoted to patrol sergeant and patrol lieutenant. He was also the Lieutenant In Charge of the drug task force for several years.

In January of 2019, Captain Bentley was promoted to captain. He was a graduate of the FBI National Academy.