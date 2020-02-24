LANCASTER, N.Y. — We are less than a week away from the Variety Kids Telethon on Channel 2, and Sunday was the kickoff luncheon for the event.

The Variety Club Women's Auxiliary annual fundraiser aimed to raise more than $10,000 on Sunday.

A number of local fire departments were out and about this weekend, as well, collecting donations in their boots for the Variety Kids Telethon. Among them was the Lancaster Fire Department.

The 58th annual Variety Kids Telethon will be broadcast on WGRZ on Saturday night.

The telethon, which is televised live from the Seneca Niagara Casino, is the longest running telethon in the United States.

The Variety Kids Telethon will air on WGRZ Channel 2 on Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m. On Sunday, the telethon will air on WBBZ from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lancaster Fire Department Big thank to our members who spared their time today to fill the boot for the Variety Club Telethon

