Fundraising efforts continue for fallen firefighter Jason Arno

Jason Arno died Wednesday while helping battle a 4-alarm fire that broke out at 745 Main St. in downtown Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Good Neighbors has come together to raise more than $330,000 for Jason Arno's wife, Sarah, and their 3-year-old daughter, Olivia, as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

Jason Arno, 37, was a three-year member of the Buffalo Fire Department. Arno served with Engine 2, which is housed at the fire station at Virginia Street and Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 is collecting donations for the Arno Family. Checks can be made out to Buffalo Professional Firefighters and sent to or dropped off at 500 Southside Parkway, Buffalo NY, 14210. You can also call 716-856-4130 with any questions.

Mayor Byron Brown on Sunday said Buffalo is grateful to have outside agencies helping with the investigation of the deadly fire last week in the city.

A specialized unit of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been on the scene in downtown Buffalo, going through the debris. They are looking for an exact cause.

The area around the scene has been closed off to traffic since Wednesday's fire, and on Sunday, officials joined the mayor on his Talk of the Town radio show on WUFO radio, where the building's lack of stability was discussed.

"We spent a good portion (Saturday) with the Buffalo Fire Department making some areas safe, that we can actually enter without worrying about the collapse of upper floor down upon workers," ATF branch chief Walter Shaw said.

"We got that taken care of and it took quite an amount of time to make the building safe for us to work in so today is our first day really getting in there. We're looking for any fire causation that could be electrical, accidental, or other ignition source, or the possibility of it being a set fire."