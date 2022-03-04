Fundraiser to benefit Buffalo Police Department K9 Unit

March 18 event includes hockey game between Buffalo's Police and Fire departments.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A fundraiser is planned later this month to benefit the Buffalo Police Department's K9 Unit.

City Creatures Animal Hospital is presenting the 2nd Annual Blue Line for Buffalo event March 18 at 6 PM at the LECOM Harborcenter.

The highlight of the evening is expected to be hockey game between the city's police and fire departments. There will also be a silent auction, basket raffles, games and more.

Handlers will be present with their K9s for meet and greets and demonstrations. Police officer and professional singer Ashlee Amoia will sing the National Anthem.

The event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased here at $15 each plus tax/fees.